HOUSTON — Beauty Empire has signed a 14,471-square-foot retail lease at Barker Cypress Marketplace in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 16.5 acres in 1999 and totals 81,360 square feet. Jason Gaines of Sturbridge Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Okyi Urbina-Torres of W. Realty & Investment Group represented the tenant, which will backfill a space previously occupied by CVS.