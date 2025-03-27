BEB Lending Provides $10.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — BEB Lending has provided a $10.3 million loan for the refinancing of South Plaza Shoppes, a 163,777-square-foot shopping center located at 5620 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. Tenants at South Plaza Shoppes include Ross Dress for Less, Burlington and Dollar Tree.

The undisclosed borrower will use the loan to pay off existing debt, as well as cover leasing costs and planned capital expenditures at the property. Sean Silverbrook and Zach Feldman of BEB Lending originated the loan. This transaction represents BEB Lending’s first loan in Nashville and second loan in the state of Tennessee.