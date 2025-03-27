Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
South Plaza Shoppes is a 163,777-square-foot shopping center in Nashville.
LoansRetailSoutheastTennessee

BEB Lending Provides $10.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — BEB Lending has provided a $10.3 million loan for the refinancing of South Plaza Shoppes, a 163,777-square-foot shopping center located at 5620 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. Tenants at South Plaza Shoppes include Ross Dress for Less, Burlington and Dollar Tree.

The undisclosed borrower will use the loan to pay off existing debt, as well as cover leasing costs and planned capital expenditures at the property. Sean Silverbrook and Zach Feldman of BEB Lending originated the loan. This transaction represents BEB Lending’s first loan in Nashville and second loan in the state of Tennessee.

You may also like

Kushner Welcomes New Tenants to Mixed-Use Redevelopment in...

Gilbane, CBRE Investment Break Ground on 702-Bed Student...

JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Office Complex in...

Logistics Property Co. Signs Three Industrial Leases Totaling...

First National Realty Partners Adds Burlington, Two Restaurants...

CBRE Secures $70.2M in Financing for 606,343 SF...

Mountainside Fitness Buys Land for Fitness Club Development...

Five New Retailers Open at Easton Gateway in...

Cortland, Pamera Purchase and Rebrand 417-Unit Peace Apartments...