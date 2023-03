BEB Lending Provides $5M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

KEARNY, N.J. — New York-based BEB Lending has provided a $5 million, 18-month bridge loan for the acquisition of an 87,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Kearny. The building at 244 Duke St. sits on 2.4 acres. Sean Silverbrook led the transaction for BEB Lending, and Mark Brachfeld of Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt. The borrower was not disclosed.