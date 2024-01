LAKE WORTH, FLA. — BEB Lending has provided a $9.7 million loan for the acquisition of an industrial property located at 1800 Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. The 77,657-square-foot property is leased to a mix of small-bay and self-storage industrial tenants. Sean Silverbrook of BEB originated the 24-month bridge loan. Juda Hersh represented the borrower, Hersh Equity Group (HEG), on an in-house basis.