HOUSTON — Bechtel has signed a 108,724-square-foot office lease expansion in West Houston. The engineering and construction management firm is taking an additional four floors of space at Building 4 at CITYCENTRE, a 47-acre mixed-use development, with occupancy slated for the third quarter. Kevin Kushner and William Padon of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. J.P. Hutcheson and Rima Soroka represented the owner, partnership between Parkway and Midway, on an internal basis.