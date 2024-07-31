Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Owned and operated by BXP, Reston Town Center includes 4 million square feet of offices.
Leasing ActivityOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Bechtel Signs 289,000 SF Office Lease at Reston Town Center in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

RESTON, VA. — Bechtel, a global engineering firm, has signed a 289,000-square-foot office lease at Reston Overlook, a 320,000-square-foot office building within the Reston Town Center mixed-use campus in Northern Virginia. BXP, formerly known as Boston Properties Inc., is the landlord at Reston Overlook.

Erin Cotter and Jake Stroman of BXP represented the landlord internally in the lease negotiations, and Cathy Delcoco of CBRE represented Bechtel. The lease represents a renewal and expansion for Bechtel, increasing the company’s occupancy to span 11 floors at Reston Overlook.

The company, which has had its headquarters in Reston since 2012, employs 18,000 people across 50 countries.

Owned and operated by BXP, Reston Town Center offers 4 million square feet of office space, 50 retailers, 30 restaurants, more than 2,000 residences, outdoor recreation spaces and seasonal events programming.

