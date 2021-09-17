REBusinessOnline

Beck Group Completes Redevelopment of 133,353 SF Retail Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — General contractor The Beck Group has completed the redevelopment of Prestonwood Place, a 133,353-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. Northwood Retail owns the center, which was originally built in 1980 and now houses tenants such as Catapult Health, Mendocino Farms, Biscuit Bar and La La Land Kind Café. The project involved renovation work for 40,000 square feet of façade updates and the conversion of existing retail space into 60,000 square feet of creative office space. The development also transformed a vacant manufacturing shop into a multi-tenant building. Merriman Anderson Architects served as the project architect.

