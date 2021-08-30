REBusinessOnline

Becknell Acquires 83.4 Acres in Henrico, Virginia for New Industrial Development

Sauer Industrial Center

Building 1 will total 446,692 square feet of cross-docked space and Building 2 will be a 279,319-square-foot rear-loaded facility.

HENRICO, VA. — Becknell Industrial has acquired an 83.4-acre parcel within Sauer Industrial Center in Henrico with plans to construct two Class A facilities totaling more than 725,000 square feet. The sales price and seller were not disclosed. Saur Properties is partnering with Becknell Industrial to develop the first phase of Sauer Industrial Center.

Building 1 will total 446,692 square feet of cross-docked space and Building 2 will be a 279,319-square-foot rear-loaded facility. Both buildings will feature ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting with motion sensors and ample dock packages. Both buildings are scheduled for delivery in May 2022.

Located on Seven Hills Boulevard in east Henrico County, Sauer Industrial Center is located within one mile of Richmond International Airport. Sauer Industrial Center is a master-planned industrial park spanning 3.3 million square feet. The industrial property will be complete over a span of three phases.

Clifford Porter of Porter Realty Co. Inc./CORFAC International is the exclusive leasing agent for the new development and represented Becknell Industrial on the land purchase.

