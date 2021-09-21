Becovic Acquires 73-Unit Multifamily Property in Chicago for $9.8M
CHICAGO — Becovic, a Chicago-based multifamily owner and operator, has acquired 6758 N. Sheridan in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $9.8 million. Originally built in 1974, the 73-unit multifamily property features 29 studios and 44 one-bedroom floor plans. Rick Ofman and Danny Logarakis of Kiser Group represented both Becovic as well as the seller, The Vranas Family Trust.
