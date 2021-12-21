Becovic Acquires Apartment Building in Chicago for $2.2M
CHICAGO — Becovic, a Chicago-based multifamily owner and operator, has acquired The Clark Rogers in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $2.2 million. The 19-unit apartment building is located on North Clark Street and includes eight parking spaces. Chicago Real Estate Resources represented the undisclosed seller, while Becovic Realty represented the buyer.
