Becovic Acquires Apartment Building in Chicago for $2.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The 19-unit property is known as The Clark Rogers.

CHICAGO — Becovic, a Chicago-based multifamily owner and operator, has acquired The Clark Rogers in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $2.2 million. The 19-unit apartment building is located on North Clark Street and includes eight parking spaces. Chicago Real Estate Resources represented the undisclosed seller, while Becovic Realty represented the buyer.