Becovic Acquires Chicago Apartment Building for $7.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The Juneway Gardens includes 61 units.

CHICAGO — Becovic has acquired The Juneway Gardens in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $7.2 million. Located on Juneway Terrace, the 61-unit apartment building was constructed in 1922. The seller, a local apartment owner, had owned the three-story property for more than 30 years. Becovic Realty, the brokerage arm of Becovic, brokered the sale.