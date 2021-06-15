Becovic, Next Realty Acquire 232-Unit Apartment Portfolio Near Marquette University for $16.1M

MILWAUKEE — A joint venture partnership between Becovic and Next Realty has acquired a 14-building, 232-unit apartment portfolio within a one-mile radius of Marquette University in Milwaukee. The purchase price was $16.1 million. Units range from studios to four-bedroom floor plans. The portfolio was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Taylor Grant of Park Equities represented the seller, Wiegand Enterprises LLC, which had owned the portfolio for roughly 20 years. Marquette University is home to nearly 12,000 students.