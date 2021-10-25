Becovic Purchases Chicago Apartment Building for $7.2M
CHICAGO — Becovic, a Chicago-based multifamily owner and operator, has acquired The Fleetwood in Chicago’s Edgewater Beach neighborhood for $7.2 million. The 59-unit apartment building is located at 6026 N. Winthrop Ave. Originally built in 1929, The Fleetwood rises eight stories with 21 studios, 37 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. The seller, an owner and operator of several apartments in the area, owned the property for almost 40 years.
