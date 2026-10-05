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The property, located in the city’s Andersonville neighborhood, has been renamed The Quarters at Andersonville.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Becovic Residential Acquires Chicago Apartment Building for $20M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Becovic Residential has acquired an historic property at 5154 N. Clark St. in Chicago for $20 million and has rebranded it as The Quarters at Andersonville. Built in 1923, the asset consists of 81 apartments and 10 ground-floor commercial spaces. The property had been held by its previous ownership for more than 40 years. The acquisition marks Becovic’s entry into the Andersonville neighborhood. Becovic plans to preserve the building’s historic character while making improvements to the residential experience. Becovic Management Group Inc. will provide property management services. Essex Realty Group brokered the transaction. Elizaeth Hozian of Associated Bank originated acquisition financing.

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