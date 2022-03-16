REBusinessOnline

Bed Bath & Beyond Renews 42,000 SF Lease in Bohemia, New York

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond has renewed its 42,000-square-foot lease at Sayville Plaza, a shopping center located in the Long Island community of Bohemia. Other tenants at Sayville Plaza include Northwell Health, Old Navy, Panera Bread, Jennifer Furniture, The Vitamin Shoppe, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sprint. Robert Delavale of Breslin Realty represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

