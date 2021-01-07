Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Third-Quarter Sales Growth, Will Continue Store Closures

UNION, N.J. — Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported 2 percent comparable sales growth for its fiscal third quarter that ended on Nov. 30, an increase that was fueled largely by 77 percent growth in digital sales relative to that period in 2019. Despite this growth, the New Jersey-based retailer will continue with its plan that was announced in July of last year to close some 200 stores by mid-2022. According to CNBC, this includes the closing of 43 stores by the end of February. Bed Bath & Beyond also agreed in December agreed to sell its Cost Plus World Market brand to Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management. The company’s stock price closed at $21.03 per share on Wednesday, Dec. 6, up from $16.60 per share a year ago. CNBC also reports that as of late August, Bed Bath & Beyond operated about 1,500 stores across the country.