Friday, May 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Nobleman-Hotel-Fort-Worth
The restored fire station structure functions as the heart of the new Nobleman Hotel, housing guest check-in, communal areas, game spaces and the onsite restaurant, Duchess. The hotel name pays tribute to firefighters that worked out of the historic building, which was originally constructed in 1911.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Bedford Lodging Opens 153-Room, Hilton-Branded Hotel in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Local developer Bedford Lodging has opened the 153-room Nobleman Fort Worth hotel, which is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton family of brands. Located in the city’s Near Southside neighborhood, both the hotel and its onsite restaurant, Duchess, are anchored by the façade of the historic fire station building that was originally constructed on the site in 1911. Accommodations include 121 rooms and 32 suites, and the amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center and meeting/event space.

You may also like

Reports: Tannos Development Group to Build $1B Mixed-Use...

Triten Real Estate Sells 117-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Core Spaces Completes 648-Bed Student Housing Project Near...

Annex Group Opens 174-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 84-Unit Highland Square Apartments...

CenterSquare Acquires 40,000 SF Retail Center in West...

Partnership Receives $120M for Redevelopment of Samuel Madden...

Collier Cos. Begins Leasing 300-Unit Multifamily Development in...

Madison Communities Delivers 276-Unit Apartment Community in Metro...