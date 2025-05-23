Bedford Lodging Opens 153-Room, Hilton-Branded Hotel in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Local developer Bedford Lodging has opened the 153-room Nobleman Fort Worth hotel, which is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton family of brands. Located in the city’s Near Southside neighborhood, both the hotel and its onsite restaurant, Duchess, are anchored by the façade of the historic fire station building that was originally constructed on the site in 1911. Accommodations include 121 rooms and 32 suites, and the amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center and meeting/event space.