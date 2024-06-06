Thursday, June 6, 2024
The Millender Center includes 1,738 parking spaces and eight dining and retail tenants.
Bedrock Acquires 729,079 SF Millender Center in Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Bedrock has acquired the Millender Center, including the attached garage and retail atrium, in Detroit for an undisclosed price. Completed in 1985, the 729,079-square-foot property includes 1,738 parking spaces and eight dining and retail tenants. Current Millender Center tenants will continue to occupy the eight-story building. Bedrock says the acquisition provides synergies to its Courtyard Detroit Downtown hotel property as well as mixed-use amenities in the area. An affiliate of General Motors Co. was the seller, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. The property is situated across from GM’s Renaissance Center. Bedrock, the real estate arm of Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, has invested more than $7.5 billion to developing and restoring over 140 properties totaling 21 million square feet since 2011.

