Bedrock Acquires Former Sakthi Automotive Portfolio in Detroit for $38.5M

The 620,000-square-foot office and industrial campus spans five buildings.

DETROIT — Bedrock, the real estate arm of Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert, has acquired the former Sakthi Automotive Group USA real estate portfolio in southwest Detroit for $38.5 million. The office and industrial campus was in receivership. Friedman Real Estate sold the 620,000-square-foot portfolio, which spans five buildings and also includes developable land. Kevin George and Jared Friedman of Friedman facilitated the deal in partnership with court-appointed receiver Kevin English of Lark Advisors LLC. Dragich Law Firm served as counsel for the receiver.

The facilities primarily served as Sakthi’s manufacturing operations, housing machining equipment, robotics assembly and warehousing space. The campus is situated near the future Gordie Howe International Bridge U.S. Port of Entry. The campus is currently home to one tenant, MOBIS, which is an automotive parts supplier for Fiat Chrysler Automotive and Hyundai.