Bedrock Acquires Former UAW-GM Training Center in Detroit

The 420,000-square-foot campus offers direct access to the city’s riverfront.

DETROIT — Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock has acquired The ICON, a 420,000-square-foot facility in Detroit that formerly served as the home of the UAW-GM training center. The purchase price was undisclosed, but the vacant property previously traded hands for $34 million in November 2020, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. In addition to office and training space, the property includes 880 parking spaces, a 375-seat auditorium and direct access to Detroit’s East Riverfront. Located at 200 Walker St., the facility is adjacent to a 500,000-square-foot office building at 300 River Place that Bedrock also owns.