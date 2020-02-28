Bedrock Begins Pre-Leasing 35-Unit Multifamily Property in Detroit’s City Modern

The Flats at 2660 John R. Street is the first of five properties within the development.

DETROIT — Bedrock has begun pre-leasing The Flats at 2660 John R. Street, the first of five market-rate multifamily properties to be located in City Modern, an 8.4-acre development in Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood. The first property is home to 35 units, comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include bicycle storage, dry cleaning lockers, a package delivery system and third-floor outdoor terrace. Move-ins will begin in April. Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects designed the property. Detroit-based Bedrock is a full-service real estate firm. Since its founding in 2011, the company and its affiliates have invested and committed over $5.6 billion to acquiring and developing more than 100 properties.