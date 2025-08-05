Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
City Modern includes a mix of apartments, townhomes, carriage homes and condominiums. (Image courtesy of Bedrock)
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Bedrock Completes 450-Unit City Modern Multifamily Development in Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Bedrock has completed City Modern in Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood. The project adds 20 newly constructed buildings, along with the rehabilitation of three historic mansions into five homes, providing a total of 450 new residences to the area. The mixed-income development features apartments, townhomes, carriage homes, condominiums and 31,000 square feet of retail space.

Bedrock worked with six architectural firms on the project — Hamilton Anderson Associates, Merge Architects, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, Studio Dwell, McIntosh Poris Architects and Christian Hurttienne.

The Residences at City Modern offers 286 rental units across eight buildings. Amenities include rooftop terraces, a fitness center and gathering spaces.

The Flats at City Modern is an affordable housing community with 54 units reserved for residents age 55 and older. Opened in 2019, The Flats features a rooftop terrace, fitness space and community lounge.

The Carriage Homes at City Modern, developed and built by Hunter Pasteur, provides 53 units. Merge Architects reimagined the traditional carriage house into a duplex-style home with shared courtyards.

Hunter Pasteur’s Townhomes at City Modern includes 52 for-sale units. The multi-level residences feature two- to four-bedroom floor plans.

Additionally, Bedrock preserved three historic Victorian-era mansions, transforming them into five homes that were converted into condominiums.

Tenants of the retail space include Brushery, a locally owned, advanced dental practice; Brush Park Bodega, a corner café, bar and market; and Leña, a neighborhood eatery with cuisine from Spain.

When Bedrock began the City Modern project in 2015, more than 80 percent of Brush Park’s physical lots were empty.

You may also like

LV Collective, Virtus Deliver 889-Bed Student Housing Property...

Marriott to Open Renaissance Hotel at $305M SoLa...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $23M Refinancing for Industrial...

The Art of Alignment: How to Balance Stakeholder...

Swinerton to Build 3,640-Bed Student Housing Development at...

Lowe Acquires 207-Unit Tenth & G Multifamily Community...

Prime Residential Sells 147-Unit Citra Apartments in Sunnyvale,...

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $12M Loan for Multifamily...

Landmark Properties, Cerca Trova Open 521-Bed Student Housing...