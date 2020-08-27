Bedrock Hires Former NFL Executive Kofi Bonner as CEO

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

Kofi Bonner will become CEO effective Sept. 21.

DETROIT — Bedrock, the real estate arm of Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, has hired Kofi Bonner, former Cleveland Browns chief administrative officer, as CEO starting Sept. 21. He replaces Matt Cullen, who left in July.

A leader behind some of California’s most recent coastal developments, Bonner has extensive experience in development projects in metro areas. He served as co-chief operating officer at Irvine, Calif.-based FivePoint Holdings, where he led the entitlement and development of the San Francisco Shipyard and Candlestick Communities.

Bonner spent the last year focused on real estate development and technology ventures through his Bonner Enterprises. He began his career as the affordable housing developer for Oakland Community Housing Inc.

“With his extensive experience leading landmark projects on the West Coast and the years he spent in Cleveland with the Browns, Bonner is the right leader to build on Bedrock’s nearly 10 years of transformational development work,” says Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Bedrock and current acting CEO.

Emerson will transition his role back to vice chairman of both Bedrock and Rock Holdings Inc. Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock has invested and committed more than $5.6 billion to acquiring and developing more than 100 properties, including new construction of ground-up developments in downtown Detroit and Cleveland totaling more than 18 million square feet.