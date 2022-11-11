Bedrock, Raeden Partner to Open First Carrier Hotel in Downtown Detroit This Month

DETROIT — Real estate owner and developer Bedrock has partnered with Raeden, a digital infrastructure platform provider, to open the first carrier hotel in downtown Detroit later this month. Carrier hotels are buildings that house networks and cloud services in the center of a downtown area. Raeden specializes in enabling technology deployments across real estate portfolios. The carrier hotel, which will be located within Bedrock’s 615 West Lafayette property, will centralize internet connectivity and technology services while making efficient use of existing fiber assets.

Instead of each building within Bedrock’s portfolio requiring individual internet and technology installations, centralization at 615 West Lafayette decrease deployment timelines and lower costs, according to Bedrock. The result will enable Bedrock tenants the ability to access faster services, while enabling expanded internet access throughout Detroit. Over the next 12 months, Bedrock and Raeden will continue to collaborate on additional technological investments, including activating existing data center assets.