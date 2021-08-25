REBusinessOnline

Bedrock to Incorporate Roost Apartment Hotel Concept Within Book Tower Project

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

The redevelopment project is slated to open in late 2022.

DETROIT — Bedrock’s Book Tower project in Detroit will be home to Roost Apartment Hotel. The project will include 118 studios, one- and two-bedroom extended-stay apartments across four floors. The Book Tower is currently undergoing an extensive restoration and is set to reopen in late 2022 with a mix of retail, office and residential space.

The Roost brand is known for bridging a boutique hotel concept with apartment-style living, according to Bedrock. Amenities include a coffee program with La Colombe, bike share program, 24-hour concierge, fitness center, coworking space and onsite housekeeping and maintenance services.

Philadelphia-based hospitality company Method Co. will operate the Roost at Book Tower. Method operates several Roost locations across the country, including an upcoming outpost in Cleveland. Method will also operate several dining options at Book Tower, including two restaurants, a lobby bar/lounge and a bakery. One-night rates for the units will start at $195, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

Bedrock acquired the 486,760-square-foot Book Tower property in 2015. Designed by Louis Kamper and completed in 1926, the 38-story office tower is currently vacant.

Architecture firm ODA is leading the historic renovation and interior design. Morris Adjmi Architects, which has designed all prior Roost properties, is designing the custom furniture for the Roost units at Book Tower. The redevelopment project will also include 229 residential units that will be managed separately from Roost.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews