Bedrock to Incorporate Roost Apartment Hotel Concept Within Book Tower Project

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

The redevelopment project is slated to open in late 2022.

DETROIT — Bedrock’s Book Tower project in Detroit will be home to Roost Apartment Hotel. The project will include 118 studios, one- and two-bedroom extended-stay apartments across four floors. The Book Tower is currently undergoing an extensive restoration and is set to reopen in late 2022 with a mix of retail, office and residential space.

The Roost brand is known for bridging a boutique hotel concept with apartment-style living, according to Bedrock. Amenities include a coffee program with La Colombe, bike share program, 24-hour concierge, fitness center, coworking space and onsite housekeeping and maintenance services.

Philadelphia-based hospitality company Method Co. will operate the Roost at Book Tower. Method operates several Roost locations across the country, including an upcoming outpost in Cleveland. Method will also operate several dining options at Book Tower, including two restaurants, a lobby bar/lounge and a bakery. One-night rates for the units will start at $195, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

Bedrock acquired the 486,760-square-foot Book Tower property in 2015. Designed by Louis Kamper and completed in 1926, the 38-story office tower is currently vacant.

Architecture firm ODA is leading the historic renovation and interior design. Morris Adjmi Architects, which has designed all prior Roost properties, is designing the custom furniture for the Roost units at Book Tower. The redevelopment project will also include 229 residential units that will be managed separately from Roost.