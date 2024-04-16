Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 1.5 million-square-foot development has been named Hudson’s Detroit.
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestMixed-Use

Bedrock Tops Off Construction of Hudson’s Project Site in Downtown Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Developer Bedrock has topped off construction of its Hudson’s site project in downtown Detroit. The project marks Detroit’s largest ground-up development in the past 50 years, according to the developer. Upon completion, the property will house more than 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential and event space. Construction will continue in a phased approach. Bedrock recently announced on its social media platforms that the name of the development is now Hudson’s Detroit.

Construction of the project on the former J.L. Hudson’s department store site began in 2017. Setbacks such as unanticipated underground obstructions and design changes have pushed the development well beyond its original schedule, reports Crain’s Detroit Business. Originally proposed to be 734 feet, the tower now rises 680 feet. Crain’s also reported that General Motors Co. plans to leave Renaissance Center for Hudson’s Detroit. The RenCen, the tallest building in Detroit, has suffered since the pandemic.

You may also like

Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial...

Mast Capital, AvalonBay Complete 254-Unit Avalon Merrick Park...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 276-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta,...

Wintrust Agrees to Acquire Macatawa Bank for $510.3M

Namdar Realty Group, Mason Asset Management Acquire 1.3...

Midas Construction Underway on $37.8M Viva Bene Active...

SVN Wilson Commercial Group Arranges Sale of 12,000...

Jackson-Shaw, Holualoa Cos. to Develop 274-Room Hotel in...