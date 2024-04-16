Bedrock Tops Off Construction of Hudson’s Project Site in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT — Developer Bedrock has topped off construction of its Hudson’s site project in downtown Detroit. The project marks Detroit’s largest ground-up development in the past 50 years, according to the developer. Upon completion, the property will house more than 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential and event space. Construction will continue in a phased approach. Bedrock recently announced on its social media platforms that the name of the development is now Hudson’s Detroit.

Construction of the project on the former J.L. Hudson’s department store site began in 2017. Setbacks such as unanticipated underground obstructions and design changes have pushed the development well beyond its original schedule, reports Crain’s Detroit Business. Originally proposed to be 734 feet, the tower now rises 680 feet. Crain’s also reported that General Motors Co. plans to leave Renaissance Center for Hudson’s Detroit. The RenCen, the tallest building in Detroit, has suffered since the pandemic.