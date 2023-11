NEW YORK CITY — Beechhurst Executive Suites has renewed its lease for 6,936 square feet on the second floor of Whitestone Plaza, a 62,000-square-foot urban community shopping center located on the north side of Queens. Randall Briskin represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. The tenant was self-represented. Other tenants at Whitestone Plaza include CVS and North Shore Farms supermarket.