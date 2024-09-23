Beechwood Carolinas Breaks Ground on 120-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Beechwood Carolinas, a division of The Beechwood Organization, has broken ground on South Creek, a 120-acre mixed-use development in Chapel Hill. Located at 119 US Highway 15 501 S, the campus will comprise 92 apartments, 606 condominiums, 100 townhomes, 52,000 square feet of retail space and an 80-acre nature preserve with walking trails.

An estimated 15 percent of South Creek’s for-sale homes will be designated as affordable. Additionally, the property will feature amenities including a fitness center, multiple club and lounge areas, a dog park and firepits, as well as multiple electric vehicle charging stations and bike parking spaces.

Beechwood Carolinas plans to begin vertical construction in early 2025.