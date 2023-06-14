Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The Town of Chapel Hill unanimously approved the development of South Creek by Beechwood, which will feature 815 total residences. (Rendering courtesy of The Beechwood Organization)
Beechwood Receives Approval for 43-Acre Residential Development in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Beechwood Carolinas, a subsidiary of The Beechwood Organization, has received approval from the Town of Chapel Hill to develop a 43-acre residential district on the city’s south side. Known as South Creek by Beechwood, the development will include market-rate and affordable housing apartments and townhomes, for-sale condominiums, 21,000 to 52,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and open gathering areas. Total housing units will total 815 residences, a vast majority of which will be condominiums.

The development will be situated along the 15-501 corridor at 4511 S. Columbia St., about two miles south of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Council members unanimously approved the site’s rezoning in early June. Beechwood Carolinas plans to break ground in late 2024 and anticipates first occupancy in 2025. The developer’s project partners include architectural firm FMK Architects and Lee Bowman of Legion Land & Development.

