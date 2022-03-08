Beedie to Develop 261,751 SF Pioneer Business Center Industrial Project in Las Vegas

Located in Las Vegas, Pioneer Business Center will feature two buildings offering a total of 261,751 square feet of for-sale industrial space. (Rendering credit: Beedie)

LAS VEGAS — Beedie has released its plans to develop Pioneer Business Center, a two-building industrial condominium development in Las Vegas. Located at 6370 and 6340 S. Pioneer Way, Pioneer Business Center will feature two concrete tilt-up structures offering a total of 261,751 square feet of industrial space.

Building 1 will offer units ranging from 7,791 square feet to 13,060 square feet, 28-foot clear heights and a pre-built structural steel mezzanine for additional office space or warehouse storage in select units. Building 2 will offer 13,186-square-foot to 20,571-square-foot units and 32-foot clear heights.

Both buildings will feature best-in-class specifications, including dock and grade loading, LED warehouse lighting, three-phase power and ESFR sprinkler systems. Additionally, the development will provide users with room for ample truck maneuvering and designated onsite parking.

The company has selected Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Sean Zaher, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins of CBRE to market and sell the development.