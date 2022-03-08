REBusinessOnline

Beedie to Develop 261,751 SF Pioneer Business Center Industrial Project in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Pioneer-Business-Center-Las-Vegas-NV

Located in Las Vegas, Pioneer Business Center will feature two buildings offering a total of 261,751 square feet of for-sale industrial space. (Rendering credit: Beedie)

LAS VEGAS — Beedie has released its plans to develop Pioneer Business Center, a two-building industrial condominium development in Las Vegas. Located at 6370 and 6340 S. Pioneer Way, Pioneer Business Center will feature two concrete tilt-up structures offering a total of 261,751 square feet of industrial space.

Building 1 will offer units ranging from 7,791 square feet to 13,060 square feet, 28-foot clear heights and a pre-built structural steel mezzanine for additional office space or warehouse storage in select units. Building 2 will offer 13,186-square-foot to 20,571-square-foot units and 32-foot clear heights.

Both buildings will feature best-in-class specifications, including dock and grade loading, LED warehouse lighting, three-phase power and ESFR sprinkler systems. Additionally, the development will provide users with room for ample truck maneuvering and designated onsite parking.

The company has selected Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Sean Zaher, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins of CBRE to market and sell the development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  