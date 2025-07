WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Beem Light Sauna has signed a 2,025-square-foot lease to open at The Boardwalk shopping center in West Bloomfield Township, a northwest suburb of Detroit. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Beztak Properties. Jacob Farber of Morow Hill represented the tenant, which is a light therapy wellness studio. The lease marks the tenant’s second location in Michigan.