Begonia Real Estate, C.W. Driver Complete $37.8M Apartment Building in Temple City, California

TEMPLE CITY, CALIF. — Begonia Real Estate Development and C.W. Driver Cos., as builder, have completed Begonia Place, a four-story, mixed-use project in Temple City.

Located at 5570 Rosemead Blvd., the $37.8 million property features 74 one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 732 square feet to 1,251 square feet. Nineteen of the units are multi-floor penthouses and two units are ground-level, townhome-style, live-work layouts.

All apartments feature private balconies or patios, with some larger units offering built-in barbecues and fire pits. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business conference center, 24-hour access to a fitness facility, an outdoor courtyard and multiple lounge areas with water features.

The first floor of Begonia Place features 14,000 square feet of retail and commercial space with a secured subterranean garage for visitors and residents.

The pet-friendly community is C.W. Driver Cos.’ first partnership with Begonia Real Estate Development. Creative Design Associates served as architect for the project.