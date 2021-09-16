REBusinessOnline

Behringer, Orangestar Acquire 120,234 SF McKinney Corporate Center Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based firms, Behringer and Orangestar, has acquired McKinney Corporate Center, a 120,234-square-foot office building located within the Craig Ranch master-planned community on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The three-story building was fully leased at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed, but Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate originally developed the property.

