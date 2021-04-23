REBusinessOnline

Beiersdorf Inc. Signs 27,942 SF Office Lease in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office

STAMFORD, CONN. — Beiersdorf Inc., the US affiliate of global skin care company Beiersdorf AG, has signed a 27,942-square-foot office lease at Stamford Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot campus in southern Connecticut. Margaret Carlson represented the landlord, RFR Realty, on an internal basis, along with agents from Cushman & Wakefield. Edward Tonnessen and Paul Tortora of JLL represented the tenant.

