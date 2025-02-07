Friday, February 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
BeiGene-Hopewell
BeiGene's new facility in Hopewell combines office and lab functions as well as critical mechanical and utilities systems needed to support the company's clinical research-and-development capabilities.
DevelopmentLife SciencesNew JerseyNortheast

BeiGene Opens 400,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Hopewell, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HOPEWELL, N.J. — BeiGene, a global biotech firm that develops cancer medicines, has opened a 400,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Hopewell, a suburb of Trenton. The manufacturing and research facility is situated on a 42-acre site within the Princeton West Innovation Campus that was previously home to pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb. Lincoln Equities Group owns Princeton West Innovation Campus. Philadelphia-based architecture firm Meyer designed the project, which was first announced in late 2021. Other project partners included Integrated Project Services, Mainstay Engineering Group, Van Note-Harvey Associates and DPR Construction. The project was announced in late 2021, and construction topped out in spring 2023.

You may also like

Adept Urban Development Receives $107M in Construction Financing...

Gibbins Kaplan Development, Capstone Partners Complete 97-Unit Arts...

JE Dunn, Hutton Break Ground on $172.5M Wichita...

Nicholas & Associates Nears Completion of $34.5M Indoor...

Lesser Evil Signs 303,100 SF Industrial Lease in...

NAI Hanson Brokers $33.5M Sale of Industrial Outdoor...

Southwire to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Center in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $25M Refinancing of Two Long...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Apartment Complex...