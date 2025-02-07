BeiGene Opens 400,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Hopewell, New Jersey

HOPEWELL, N.J. — BeiGene, a global biotech firm that develops cancer medicines, has opened a 400,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Hopewell, a suburb of Trenton. The manufacturing and research facility is situated on a 42-acre site within the Princeton West Innovation Campus that was previously home to pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb. Lincoln Equities Group owns Princeton West Innovation Campus. Philadelphia-based architecture firm Meyer designed the project, which was first announced in late 2021. Other project partners included Integrated Project Services, Mainstay Engineering Group, Van Note-Harvey Associates and DPR Construction. The project was announced in late 2021, and construction topped out in spring 2023.