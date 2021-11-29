BeiGene to Open 400,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Hopewell, New Jersey

Construction of BeiGene's new life sciences facility within Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, is set to begin next year.

HOPEWELL, N.J. — BeiGene, a global biotech firm that develops cancer medicines, will open a 400,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Hopewell, a suburb of Trenton. The manufacturing and research facility will be situated on a 42-acre site within the Princeton West Innovation Campus that was previously owned by pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb. Lincoln Equities Group owns Princeton West Innovation Campus. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and to be complete in late 2023 or early 2024.