Beitel Group, Scharf Group Purchase 256-Unit Apartment Community in Little Rock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Forest Place Apartments include a fitness center, pool, sundeck and a picnic area.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Beitel Group and The Scharf Group have purchased Forest Place Apartments, a 256-unit community in Little Rock. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, sundeck and a picnic area. The property was originally delivered in 1974 and renovated in 1983. The asset is situated at 1400 N. Pierce St., five miles west of downtown Little Rock. Jeff Seidenfeld of Eastern Union Funding originated the loan on behalf of the borrower. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.