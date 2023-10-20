Friday, October 20, 2023
Beity, Voodoo Doughnuts Sign New Retail Leases in Chicago’s Fulton Market

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Beity, a culinary concept inspired by Lebanese and French cuisines, and Voodoo Doughnuts, an Oregon-based doughnut chain, have signed new retail leases in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The Feil Organization owns both properties. Beity signed a 3,700-square-foot lease at 813 W. Fulton Market, a retail and residential development. Voodoo signed a 2,734-square-foot lease at 945 W. Randolph, a one-story, 12,400-square-foot retail space.

Beity, which means “home” in Arabic, is the debut restaurant concept from Chef Ryan Fakih. Inspired by the cooking of his upbringing and the French cuisine that he honed while at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Fakih seeks to redefine French-Lebanese cuisine. The restaurant is expected to open in November. Quinn Thomas of Goldstreet Partners represented Beity in the lease.

Voodoo’s lease marks its first location in Illinois. The doughnut company is known for its imaginative and creative confections. The Illinois location is scheduled to open in December. Sean Bossy and Ali Hicks of Tether Advisors represented Voodoo in the lease.

Nick Dries represented Feil on an internal basis in both leases. The asking rent was $125 per square foot in both transactions.

