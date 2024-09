HOUSTON — Bel Air Lighting has purchased a 112,667-square-foot industrial building in North Houston. According to showcase.com, the building at 16622 Hafer Road was constructed in 2023 and features 32-foot clear heights, 22 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 130 car parking spaces. Jeremy Lumbreras and Garret Geaccone of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, locally based firm Alliance Industrial Co., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.