Avalon-Towhomes-Avondale-AZ
Avalon Townhomes in Avondale, Ariz., features 70 two- and three-bedroom townhomes averaging 1,677 square feet in size.
Bela Flor, TruVista Sell Avalon Townhomes in Avondale, Arizona for $30.1M

by Amy Works

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Arizona-based Bela Flor and TruVista Development have completed the sale of Avalon Townhomes, a build-to-rent community in Avondale. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $30.1 million, or $430,000 per unit.

Completed in 2025, Avalon Townhomes features 70 two- and three-bedroom townhomes averaging 1,677 square feet in size. The townhomes offer quartz counters, kitchen islands, luxury plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, dual vanities, doggy doors, full smart-home connectivity, as well as direct-access one- and two-car garages with EV charging, dedicated driveways, private enclosed backyards. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, pet park, an outdoor fitness circuit, a barbecue ramada and abundant guest parking.

Mark Forrester, Andrew Curtis and Ryan Boyle of Berkadia’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.

