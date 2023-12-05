Belay Diagnostics Expands Lease to 10,000 SF at Fulton Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — Belay Diagnostics has expanded its lease to just over 10,000 square feet at Fulton Labs in Chicago. The expansion comes only a few months after the initial lease signing in August. The company, which uses a proprietary molecular testing platform for detecting brain and spinal cord cancers, leased an additional 6,100 square feet of space at 1375 W. Fulton. Dan Lyne and Kelsey Scheive of CBRE represented ownership, Trammell Crow Co. Fulton Labs totals 725,000 square feet across two buildings.