Belfonti Cos. Breaks Ground on $50M Apartment Community in Cromwell, Connecticut

The property will feature 160 multifamily units. Pictured is a rendering of the project.

CROMWELL, CONN.Belfonti Cos. has broken ground on a $50 million luxury apartment community in Cromwell, a southern suburb of Hartford. Located off Country Squire Road near State Route 372, the property will feature of 160 units. Amenities will include a 4,500-square-foot community center, an outdoor swimming pool and a lounge area with grills and fire pits. The property will also be located four miles from the TPC River Highlands Golf Course. Construction is slated to be complete within the next two years.

