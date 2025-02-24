Belk to Open Two New Outlet Stores in North Carolina

GASTONIA AND RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte-based department store chain Belk will open two new outlet stores in North Carolina this spring, marking its second and third outlet locations in the state. The stores will occupy the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia and Triangle Town Center in Raleigh.

Belk Outlets offer a selection of high-end brands and products at a discounted price; fashion and home merchandise purchased specifically for the outlet locations; and products that come directly from traditional Belk department stores. Both locations will continue to operate traditional Belk stores on the second floor, while the first floor will be converted to outlet spaces.

Belk opened its first outlet store in January 2023 in Greeneville, Tenn., and has opened 16 more locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.