Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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3809-E-Watkins-St-Phoenix-AZ
AZ Pharmacy (PillPatch), a subsidiary of Amazon, fully occupies the 174,801-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility at 3809 E. Watkins St. in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Belkorp Buys Manufacturing Facility in Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Submarket for $44.1M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Belkorp has acquired an advanced manufacturing facility, located at 3809 E. Watkins St. in Phoenix, from an undisclosed seller for $44.1 million. Situated within the Sky Harbor Airport submarket, the 174,801-square-foot asset features 8,000 amps of power. AZ Pharmacy (PillPatch), a subsidiary of Amazon, with the lease backed by a corporate guarantee from Amazon.com, fully occupies the property. Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Foster Bundy, Molly Miller, Jack Stamets, Michael Matchett and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

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