REBusinessOnline

Bell Ambulance Signs 25,000 SF Industrial Lease in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Bell Ambulance Inc. has signed a 10-year, 25,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2842 S. 5th Court in Milwaukee. Bell will primarily use the space as a central location for the servicing of its fleet of vehicles, as well as office and storage use. The company, which began operations in 1973 with three ambulances in one location, has grown to over 65 ambulances in multiple locations. David Ferron of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke negotiated the lease, which fills the remaining vacancy at the 48,862-square-foot property. ATWU LLC is the landlord. Mercy Hill Church is the other tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  