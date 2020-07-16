Bell Ambulance Signs 25,000 SF Industrial Lease in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bell Ambulance Inc. has signed a 10-year, 25,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2842 S. 5th Court in Milwaukee. Bell will primarily use the space as a central location for the servicing of its fleet of vehicles, as well as office and storage use. The company, which began operations in 1973 with three ambulances in one location, has grown to over 65 ambulances in multiple locations. David Ferron of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke negotiated the lease, which fills the remaining vacancy at the 48,862-square-foot property. ATWU LLC is the landlord. Mercy Hill Church is the other tenant.