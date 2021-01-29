REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Acquires 106-Unit Modera Jackson Apartments in Seattle from Mill Creek Residential

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Situated in Seattle’s Central District, Bell Jackson Street features 106 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

SEATTLE — Bell Partners has purchased Modera Jackson, an apartment community located in Seattle. Acquired on the behalf of the firm’s Fund VII investors, the property will be renamed Bell Jackson Street.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mill Creek Residential sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated in Seattle’s Central District, Bell Jackson Street features 106 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Units offer keyless entries, programmable thermostats, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring. Select apartments feature direct patio access, Juliet balconies and foyers for added privacy.

Community amenities include a rooftop clubhouse with an adjustable deck, media and conference rooms, a fitness center, electric vehicle stalls and bike storage.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction.

