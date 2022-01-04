REBusinessOnline

Bell Partners Acquires 208-Unit Routh Street Flats in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — North Carolina-based Bell Partners has acquired Routh Street Flats, a 208-unit apartment community in Uptown Dallas. Completed in 2015, the property features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with granite surfaces, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a rooftop terrace. Bell Partners, which acquired Routh Street Flats in a joint venture with German institutional investment firm HANSAINVEST Real Assets GmbH, will rebrand the community as Bell Katy Trail.

 

