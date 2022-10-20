Bell Partners Acquires 234-Unit Multifamily Property in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Residences at Starwood, a 234-unit multifamily property located north of Dallas in Frisco that was completed in 1998. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 662 to 1,465 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Bell Partners acquired the asset as part of a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 846 units that collectively fetched a price of $313 million. The seller was not disclosed.