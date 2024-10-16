Bell Partners Acquires 250-Unit Apartment Community in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, MASS. — North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners has acquired Quinn35, a 250-unit apartment community located in the central Massachusetts city of Shrewsbury. The property was built in 2018 and has been managed by Bell Partners since 2019. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a clubhouse and social lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, recreation room with billiards, dog park, outdoor lounge and a heated pool. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, New York City-based Bluerock Real Estate Holdings, in the transaction. Bell Partners has rebranded the property as Bell Shrewsbury.