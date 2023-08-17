Thursday, August 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bell Partners plans to rebrand Vintage Jones Franklin as Bell Jones Franklin. The 277-unit community was built last year in Raleigh.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Bell Partners Acquires 277-Unit Vintage Jones Franklin Apartments in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bell Partners has purchased Vintage Jones Franklin, a newly built, 277-unit apartment community located in Raleigh. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but multiple outlets report that the developer and seller, TDK Construction, sold the property to Bell Partners for nearly $80 million. Built in 2022, Vintage Jones Franklin is situated at the intersection of I-40, I-440 and U.S. Highway 1 between downtown Raleigh and Cary, N.C. The community comprises studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, pet park, clubhouse and a resort-style pool with cabanas. Bell Partners purchased the asset via its Bell Core Fund I vehicle and will rebrand the property as Bell Jones Franklin.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Completes 377-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest...

Brownsville Residential to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 50,138 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 225,551 SF Office Campus...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Hart Lyman Co. Buys Great Northern Mall in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $6.7M Agency Loan for...

Colliers Arranges $7.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

CPP Acquires Sunnyview Villa Affordable Housing Property in...