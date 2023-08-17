Bell Partners Acquires 277-Unit Vintage Jones Franklin Apartments in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bell Partners has purchased Vintage Jones Franklin, a newly built, 277-unit apartment community located in Raleigh. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but multiple outlets report that the developer and seller, TDK Construction, sold the property to Bell Partners for nearly $80 million. Built in 2022, Vintage Jones Franklin is situated at the intersection of I-40, I-440 and U.S. Highway 1 between downtown Raleigh and Cary, N.C. The community comprises studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, pet park, clubhouse and a resort-style pool with cabanas. Bell Partners purchased the asset via its Bell Core Fund I vehicle and will rebrand the property as Bell Jones Franklin.